‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain ‘Gutted’ After Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dies of the Same Brain Cancer as Her Dad John

Meghan McCain joined the likes of Dave Grohl, Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons to pay tribute to the late Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died last week at the age of 67 following a battle with the same kind of brain cancer that McCain’s late father, Sen. John McCain, died from in 2018. The View co-host took to Twitter to memorialize Peart, writing that she was “gutted” to hear of his death.

Gutted to hear Neil Peart of @rushtheband’s passing. No one should have to suffer and die from the evil of glioblastoma. Sending all my strength, love and prayers to his family, band & fans. #FUCKCANCER Please donate to @BarrowNeuro to help find a cure: https://t.co/F1bNWVre6V pic.twitter.com/FzQFt1SAVt — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 11, 2020

“No one should have to suffer and die from the evil of glioblastoma,” she said, adding that she was “sending all my strength, love and prayers to his family, band & fans.”

She also urged her Twitter followers to donate to cancer research to help find a cure.

McCain, 35, was one of many who paid tribute to the legendary musician upon the news of his death. Foo Fighters frontman Grohl explained the significance of Peart’s legacy to Rolling Stone on Friday.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock ‘n’ roll,” Grohl’s statement began. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming but also his beautiful words.”

“I still vividly remember my first listen of 2112 when I was young,” he continued. “It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

As previously reported, Peart died due to complications from glioblastoma on Tuesday, though the news wasn’t made public until Friday. Considered one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, Peart played with Rush from their founding in 1968 until their farewell tour back in 2015.