‘The View’s Meghan McCain Claps Back at Critic of Her Christmas Tribute to John McCain

Meghan McCain posted a holiday tribute to her late father on Twitter and found herself fending off trolls in her comment section.

Meghan’s dad, Senator John McCain, passed away back in August after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. Since then, The View host has posted many heartfelt tributes to her dad on special occasions, or on days when she just particularly misses him. On Christmas Eve, she put up a photo of her father standing over a heavily-laden grill in casual clothes.

“I love you. Merry Christmas dad… – wherever you are,” she wrote.

The picture got nearly 18,000 likes, and hundreds of retweets and replies from the family’s fans and followers. One comment, however, sparked Meghan’s outrage.

“Do this in private,” wrote an anonymous user. Meghan retweeted this response, adding a declaration of her own above it.

“If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer,” she wrote. “My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength.”

This, too, got many thousands of likes and messages of support from McCain’s followers. Many of them were appalled that someone could respond to grief with such disdain, supporting McCain’s fight to speak about the topic more publicly.

“An honorable mission, Meghan,” one follower wrote. “My husband died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 46. Grieving in private is convenient only for those who aren’t grieving. We share joy. Why not share sadness? These are feelings we all experience at some point. I send love and strength your way.”

“Bless you Meghan,” added another. “I know this Christmas will be especially difficult for you [and] your family. I lost my dear Father 5 years ago. Not a day goes by that I do not think of him but I am so very grateful for the time he was with us. Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Still, in spite of the support, some harsh responses continued to trickle in as well.

“I agree 100%,” one person tweeted. “People seem to have this need to publicize and document every thought online.”

“I agree, acting like she’s the first and Only one to lose a family member,” added another. “All six of mine gone.”

McCain did not address anymore of the critics, however. The 34-year-old has set off some heated debates on The View recently, so Twitter trolls should be no problem for her. The show returns with new episodes next month.