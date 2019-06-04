‘The View’: Meghan McCain Blasts Lori Loughlin’s Designer Husband Mossimo Giannulli Following College Admissions Arrest

The View co-host Meghan McCain has blasted Lori Loughlin’s designer husband Mossimo Giannulli following the couple’s arrest for their involvement in a college admissions scam.

Taking to Twitter, McCain made a comment about some thing Giannulli allegedly said in an incriminating email that was turned over to authorities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To Aunt Becky’s husband who talked s— about ASU — The [McCain Institute] for International Leadership does incredible work w/ students in cooperation with ASU [Arizona State University] and I guarantee those students involved will go on to do great things in the world and didn’t have to lie to get there…” McCain wrote.

To Aunt Becky’s husband who talked shit about ASU – The @McCainInstitute for International Leadership does incredible work w/ students in cooperation with ASU and I guarantee those students involved will go on to do great things in the world and didn’t have to lie to get there… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 12, 2019

McCain’s comment comes after Giannulli and Loughlin were taken into custody for allegedly bribing officials at the University of Southern California so their daughter would be admitted.

According to ABC 11, legal documents state that the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and a slew of chief executives are among 50 wealthy people charged in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, federal officials announced Tuesday. https://t.co/73skkoJOru pic.twitter.com/9Va0VAoiTZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2019

As McCain’s comment references, the legal documents also contained email correspondence between Giannulli and the USC official who facilitated the bribe.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am,” one of the emails purportedly sent by Giannulli read. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

.@loriloughlin’s daughter Olivia: “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend…but I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”#AuntBecky had to pay bribes to get her in school.pic.twitter.com/flWmx2XkHQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 13, 2019

In addition to Loughlin and Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman has also been charged with being involved in the college admissions scam.