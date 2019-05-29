‘The View’: Love Ranch Brothel Owner ‘Tried to Kill’ Lamar Odom in 2015

Of the many strange revelations in Lamar Odom‘s interview on The View this week, the strangest may be the accusation that a brothel owner once tried to kill him in 2015.

Odom has plenty of stories to tell, and many are unsavory. He did not flinch away from his history of drug addiction, soliciting prostitutes or other crimes and indiscretions. This included visits to the infamous Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, where he said that owner Dennis Hof tried to kill him in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged murder attempt took place on the night of Odom’s near-fatal overdose at the brothel. While he has owned up to plenty of poor judgement over the years, the NBA player has maintained that he did not take any drugs on purpose on that particular night. Nevertheless, he was found with a near-lethal amount of cocaine in his system, and he believes that Hof slipped it to him to try and kill him.

“I think… Dennis Hof, I don’t know what he had against me, but I didn’t do drugs that night, to be honest with you,” Odom said.

“I don’t know what he had against me,” the NBA player mused again. One of the hosts even suggested that Odom might have been experience “fatigue” or some other side effect of his substance abuse, but he seemed positive that that was no the case.

“Nah, he tried to kill me,” he said with calm certainty.

When asked, Odom went on to say that he cannot prove what he believes Hof did for a certainty, but said that he and his lawyer came close. He explained that there were workers at the brothel who verified his story, but nothing ever came of it.

“We came close,” he said.

Sunny Hostin noted that ABC News tried separately to confirm Odom’s story in preparation for his interviews at the network, but they could not. However, she pointed to his new book for more answers, feeling that his raw story was compelling in that form.

Odom admitted that his continued accusation against Hof has been a bump in his road to recovery, as many feel he should drop it and own up to all of the actions leading to his overdose.

“I’ve been at odds with my daughter about this,” he said frankly. “She’s like, ‘leave it alone,’ you know what I’m saying? But I would like to clear my name.”

The full truth of what happened that night may never come out, as Hof passed away in October of 2018. Before that, Hof had expressed a fondness for Odom, even offering to give him the VIP treatment if he returned to the Love Ranch, according to a report by TMZ.

Odom is on a press tour promoting his new book, Darkness to Light. The memoir details his early traumas and successes, his spiral into drug addition and his engagement to Khloé Kardashian and his ensuing public breakdown.

Darkness to Light is on shelves now.