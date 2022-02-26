‘The View’: Joy Behar Slammed for Voicing Fear Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Ruin Her Trip to Italy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a horrible thing to witness, and even worse for those enduring the violence. In the wake of these historic events, there have been some particularly tone-deaf responses, including Joy Behar worrying on The View how the invasion would disrupt her Italian vacation plans. “What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe,” pointed out co-host Sonny Hostin. “We’re talking about 5 million people that are gonna be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there,” Behar replied. “[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic—and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”

Backlash

The backlash against Behar’s calloused take was swift. “Putin had the audacity to invade Ukraine when Joy Behar was set to go on the Italian vacation she had been planning for 4 years!” tweeted one person. “Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing today; please take a moment to stop and think about Joy Behar’s vacation.”

https://twitter.com/AlainaToTheMax/status/1497210521036144643?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stunning Lack of Self-Awareness

“Someone please call Putin and explain that this invasion thing might ruin Joy Behar’s trip to Italy…” wrote another Twitter user. “The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy,” wrote another.

You almost have to respect Joy Behar’s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that boomers are the most hated generation alive pic.twitter.com/fw0cgEwc4I — Ida Tavakoli (@IdaTavakoli) February 24, 2022

Ruined Vacation Plans

“Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy?” joked another person on Twitter. “War sucks and all, but what if Joy Behar can’t vacation to Italy? I mean Ukrainians should really stop getting selfishly blown up,” wrote another.

https://twitter.com/ChristianWalk1r/status/1497012248719421440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Latest Faux Pas

“Whoopi turned the Holocaust into a bunch of white folks fighting & Joy Behar is complaining about the invasion of the Ukraine because it’s going to interfere with her plans to go to Italy! What’s next Ana Navarro whining that the invasion will keep her from getting her donuts?” asked one Twitter user.

This is why people hate celebrities. Joy Behar is worried a war might prevent her from going on vacation to Italy. pic.twitter.com/h3o59C99Jx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 25, 2022

Stunning Ignorance

“God grant me the absolute confidence and egocentricity of Joy Behar complaining that a war ruined her vacation plans while the bombs are still literally dropping,” wrote another Twitter user. “Joy Behar is Upset that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may affect her vacation to Italy. This is real privilege people!” pointed out another.

https://twitter.com/samanthamarika1/status/1497011331043528707?ref_src=twsrc^tfw