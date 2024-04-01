'The Bear' Star Disses Buc-ee's

The Bear's Matty Matheson is known for his boisterous personality and spirited opinions in the kitchen. He's got some skill, there's no denying it, but some of his thoughts could start a war between the States.

In a fun clip posted to YouTube, Matheson lays out his raw thoughts on Buc-ee's and people who consider themselves a fan of the giant gas station convenience store outdoors department fortress. He's a bit confused about why people consider themselves fans of a gas station.

"I've never been to a Buc-ee's ... I don't go to Buc-ee's," he says in the clip. "I go to small independent gasoline machine stations where they have no merch, they have just a lot of broken toilets and a lot of savory fellows laying around."

Matheson calls out the beaver mascot, the sour kiss candies, the gasoline, the windshield wipers. "Like what the f-k are you talking about? Buc-ee's? What the f-k are you talking about? It makes me nuts."

Speaking of nuts, you can purchase any number of delicious nut blends, candied nuts, or roasted nuts at most Buc-ee's in the continental U.S., and possibly soon the world. Who knows? If you ever make it to one of the biggest Buc-ee's in Texas, you can see a window wash area you could likely fit a jumbo jet into. Open your own gas station on the lot and see how long it takes them to find out.

Matheson does concede that Wawa has good sandwiches, surely earning him some safe passage in and around Philadelphia. Just don't expect much love from Sheetz people, or any other regional gas station chain.

The one thing Matheson doesn't hit on is the restroom situation at Buc-ee's. Going once in your life is worth it to see the size of the building, then moving into your new apartment-sized bathroom stall. The most comfortable restroom visit of your life.