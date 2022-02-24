‘90210’ Star AnnaLynne McCord’s Message for Vladimir Putin Sparks Strong Social Media Response

With Russian President Vladimir Putin making the decision to invade Ukraine, the world is watching and waiting as this horrific turn of events plays out. Many people are responding with concern and seeking out more information on the conflict, but 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord decided to handle things in a different way. The actress posted a video of herself on social media performing a spoken word poem “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin…”

“Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother,” McCord began. “If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of the nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm.”

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

“So much laughter and joy and nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world,” she continued. “I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start.”

Following her shockingly tone-deaf post, the social media backlash was swift. “This might be the worst tweet of all time. This alone should land you a spot in The Hague,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The self centeredness of this all is mind numbing,” wrote on Twitter user. “no power on earth can force me to turn on the sound on that annalynne mccord video,” wrote another.

Our official statement re: the AnnaLynne McCord video pic.twitter.com/2utCM1g8uq — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) February 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/kristinroseaaay/status/1496915893846102018?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Honestly, people were taken aback by how off-base her take was. “The AnnaLynne McCord post is a gift. The worst tweet we’re going to get out of this entire conflict and it happened within 12 hours,” tweeted one person. “And with some extremely stiff competition. It’s an amazing moment in Twitter history.”

Never thought I would log into Twitter and see AnnaLynne McCord (of 90210 fame) reciting slam poetry to Putin https://t.co/iIyncqtwuR — Tanner (@T4NN3RINA) February 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/jenowoozen/status/1496920293427736576?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Dear actress AnnaLynne McCord, I am so sorry I was not your mother. If I was your mother I would’ve taught you not to blame women for the behavior of men,” joked one Twitter user sharply. “dear annalynne mccord im so sorry I’m not your mother because if I were I’d whoop your a– so hard for this demented take,” wrote another.

“But what’s Putin’s MOTIVATION. Whats his BACKSTORY. Maybe SOMETHING about his mom! – CW actress AnnaLynne McCord,” joked another person on Twitter. “

Annalynne McCord really said Putin needs a hug. A world leader. Where’s Vanessa hudgens, our CDC correspondent — kk (@guinep_paltrow) February 24, 2022

People also made Inevitable comparisons to Gal Gadot’s strange “Imagine” video from the beginning of the pandemic. “Just sing ‘imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is,” responded one follower.

she saw the AnnaLynne Mccord video… https://t.co/6KdhldANkn — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) February 24, 2022

Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video is shaking in its boots right now. https://t.co/hFnlkwZpbJ — Jamie (@jlew8) February 24, 2022

Gal Gadot's publicist needed this win y'all https://t.co/wXSQGCR0SI — Constantly Worrying, Darling (@jessica_toomer) February 24, 2022