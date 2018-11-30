‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Responds After Kid Rock Calls Her Derogatory Word on Fox News

Joy Behar is happy to hash out her differences with Kid Rock over a beer, as the musician suggested after he referred to her as “that b—” on Fox & Friends on Friday.

Friday morning, Rock appeared on Fox News’ morning show Fox & Friends and spoke about the divided state of the country during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“It’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another and, you know, just talk about things without going for each other’s throats and protests and everything,” he said. “God forbid you say something a little bit wrong. You’re racist, homophobic, Islamaphobic, this, that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct. And, I would say, you know, love everybody, except — I’d say screw that Joy Behar b—.”

Behar, who recently celebrated her 20th anniversary as a co-host on The View, has been known to speak out against Trump from her seat on the ABC talk show.

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy immediately told Rock he could not use that type of language on the show.

“I mean, lady. Lady!” Rock said.

Doocy then apologized to viewers, and told Rock, “Listen, she’s just got a different point of view than you do.”

Rock suggested he might “go on” The View and “hash it out with her,” noting that he was “joking” and said that people should be able to express their opinions while still being friendly enough to go out and have a beer.

Later, near the end of the segment, Doocy asked Rock if he apologized for his comment. “I did apologize for the language — not the sentiment,” Rock said.

Doocy told viewers “we don’t feel that way” and said the network apologized for both.

Later Friday on The View, Behar’s co-hosts metaphorically stood behind her.

“You come for one of us, you came for all of us, Kid Rock,” Sunny Hostin said.

“Well, all I can say is, this b— and these b—es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said, although she said she didn’t understand why Rock lashed out at her in particular.

“What does it say about me that he feels the need to say that, though?” she asked. “Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots?”

Co-host Meghan McCain, whose conservative political viewpoints frequently differ from those of the rest of her co-hosts, especially Behar, told her that Rock likely came after her because she has a “very powerful voice in this country.”

“I don’t agree with calling any woman a bitch for having a political opinion,” McCain added. “People do it to me all the time.”

She added that she wished Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, would “practice what he preaches” and said that his actions surprised her, as he has been “talking about bringing the country together” as of late due to a project with actor Sean Penn.

“It’s very off tone for where he’s been and I’m very surprised by it. I agree, you come for one of us, you come for all of us at this table, hands down,” she said.

Behar ended the segment by joking, “You know what’s great? Fox had to apologize for something.”