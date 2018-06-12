Joy Behar Hospitalized After Slicing Her Hand Trying to Cut an Avocado

Joy Behar was recently hospitalized after she suffered a nasty cut on her left hand.

As Page Six points out, the TV personality revealed the incident on Tuesday’s episode of The View. The self-inflicted cut occurred as Behar was attempt to get the pit out of an avocado.

“Saturday night, on my way to the event at the retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” she said. “I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open an avocado. So I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself!”

She continued, “I never had pain quite so intense. It was awful.”

Behar then was forced to head to a hospital for medical treatment. She apparently had an infection and was at risk of losing one of her fingers.

“There must have been an infection,” she said. “They put me in the hospital overnight. Every six hours I’m on a drip, and antibiotic drip, etc. My finger was [lacerated]. I said ‘Doctor, I need this finger.’”

Behar then discovered that her injury was far from unique. After medical professionals she this kind of injury all the time.

“Apparently there is a syndrome called avocado hand,” she said. “It’s real! The doctor said, ‘We get this all the time.’ And bagels also. Any time you’re holding the item, and you cut it, you can get this.”

Behar has missed Monday’s edition of The View due to the injury, but she was greeted with a warm welcome when she returned on Tuesday. Co-host Sara Haines jokingly gifted her with a safety glove and an avocado cutter in the hopes Behar will stay safer in the kitchen.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also gave her a hard time over the screw-up, saying that no one should even try to cut food that way.

“People always make this mistake because people think ‘Oh I can open things like this, and I’ll hold it,” or ‘I can take the top off and then I’m gonna get there,’” Goldberg said while make a stabbing gesture. “No. This movement with a knife and your hand underneath, just assume you know what can happen.”

Due to the her incident, the 75-year-old comedian’s is apparently swearing off homemade guacamole for good.

“I’ll leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and only buy ready-made guacamole. That’s it!” Behar said.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.