‘The View’ Alum Jedediah Bila Ties the Knot

The View alum Jedediah Bila is married!

The former TV host tied the knot on Saturday in Huntington, New York, to Jeremy Scher, Entertainment Tonight reports. The wedding was small, just 60 guests in attendance, including friend and current co-host on The View, Sunny Hostin.

“I’ve never seen a more relaxed bride,” said Michael Russo, Bila’s wedding planner. “Jedediah enjoyed every single moment of the day!”

Bila broke the news of her engagement last June during an episode of the talk show.

“Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?” she asked before showing off some bling on her ring finger. “He surprised me, took me to a bed and breakfast.”

“The only sign that something was up is that he’s always late to get ready…He was fully dressed an hour early. It was wonderful,” she continued.

Bilaabruptly announced in September with little notice that she would be leaving the daytime talk show after serving as one of the only conservative-leaning hosts on the show.

“So this is my last day at ‘The View’ and I want to thank these ladies,” she said of her co-hosts at the time. “What you don’t know about us, these ladies, we’re friends. Sunny’s texts, Sarah, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we’re going to be friends no matter what.”

“I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets,” she joked. “This is what I’m here for. I’m there to shake things up.”

Bila teased some news for fans, asking them to “stay tuned” for her future endeavors.

“There’s some good stuff on the way,” she said. “I just have to map it out.”

After she broke the news, her former co-hosts shared kind words about her, proving there was no bad blood between them.

“I am honored to call you a friend,” Hostin said.

“It’s great to have you here,” Joy Behar added. “We need someone [who] disagrees. …It has never been personal, and that has been good for the show.”