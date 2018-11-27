‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Gets Honest About Being Sad During Holidays After Dad John’s Death

Meghan McCain is opening up about being sad during the holidays after she marked her first Thanksgiving without her father, Senator John McCain.

On Monday’s episode of The View, McCain shared a message of support to those who are celebrating the holidays without a loved one, letting her viewers know that “it’s okay” to be sad.

“For those of you who aren’t having great holidays, it’s okay to be in your truth. I’m not having great holidays. Everyone knows what’s happened in my life, everyone knows what’s happening,” she said, reflecting on the August death of her father, who passed away at the age of 81 following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I think sometimes you watch daytime talk shows and everything is bubbly and beautiful,” she continued, adding that despite what is shown on TV or social media, you are not obligated to put on a happy face.

“If you’re having a bad holiday season, right here, I’m with you. Okay? Sometimes it’s hard, and it’s really hard with social media that everyone looks like they’re having a perfect holiday. And for those of us who aren’t, it’s okay,” she concluded.

On Thanksgiving, John McCain’s favorite holiday, McCain publicly processed her grief by penning a touching tribute to her late father on Instagram alongside a gallery of images of the late politician from past Thanksgivings.

“Today is your favorite holiday. Happy Thanksgiving Dad, wherever you are,” she wrote. “I miss you terribly. And to everyone else who this holiday is hard for – you are not alone, I am thinking of all of you.”

Just days earlier, she had marked 84 days since the loss of her father in another post on social media, in which she discussed the pain of her loss.

“I want to tell you about everything and get your opinion on everything – just like we used to do. I don’t know how you go from talking to someone seven times a day to never. It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you – like some awful parallel universe I fell into,” she wrote.

“It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you – like some awful parallel universe I fell into,” she continued. “The pain of missing you and the grief that comes with it continues to be sharp and primal.”

Since his August death, McCain has been open about her grief and the mourning process, frequently opening up on social media.