‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Under Scrutiny for Resurfaced Photo of Her Dressed as ‘African Woman’

Joy Behar is under scrutiny after a decades-old photo of her dressed as a “beautiful African woman” on Halloween recently resurfaced.

The photo was shown during a segment of The View in 2016 about curly hair coming back in style. Behar showed a photo of herself from a Halloween party when she was 29 years old, and in her own words described her costume as a “beautiful African woman.” The clip went viral after it was shared on Twitter by The Wrap editor Jon Levine.

In the clip, co-host Raven-Symoné asked, “Joy, are you black? Joy — are you my auntie, Joy? Did you have tanning lotion on, Joy?”

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

“It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman,” Behar, an original host of The View since its debut 20 years ago, explained.

“Yeah, but you ain’t black,” Symoné said under breath. Behar, who usually makes headlines for squabbling with politically conservative panelists on the talk show, admitted that she was wearing makeup that was a “little bit darker” than her skin.

The video resurfaced in the wake of the scandal involving Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is being called on to resign over a 1984 medical school yearbook photo in which he appears to be wearing blackface while standing next to a fellow student in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Another Virginia Democrat, Attorney General Mark Herring, who led the charge in calling for Northam’s resignation, was also forced to acknowledge that he, too, had worn blackface when he dressed as a rapper during a party at the University of Virginia in 1980 when he was 19.

In the fall, NBC Today anchor Megyn Kelly was ousted from the network after defending blackface. Kelly faced a major backlash after making the comments on air and made an apology during the next show.

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry,” she said on the show. “The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

Behar has not yet addressed the controversy. The View airs Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.