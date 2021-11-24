‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Sets Social Media Ablaze With Her Take on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

People around the country, and around the world, have made their feelings known on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two men and wounding a third, was found not guilty on all charges on Friday. The panel on The View discussed the outcome during Monday’s show. Whoopi Goldberg, in particular, set Twitter users off for her take on the situation, as she said that Rittenhouse committed “murder.”

Goldberg did not mince words as she shared her thoughts on the legal matter. She said on the program about Rittenhouse, “He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing. So, even- even all the excuses in the world do not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to respond to Goldberg’s take on the situation. Between those who agreed with her comments and those who took major issue with them, it’s safe to say that people have opinions on what she said.

One individual wrote that there seem to be more people mad at Goldberg for what she said than at Rittenhouse for the situation. They’re confused about the outcry.

Others are saying that Goldberg will have to pay up for what she said about Rittenhouse. This Twitter user wrote that she’ll have to write a “cheque to Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Another individual utilized a comparison to defend Goldberg’s comments, as they wrote, “I’ll bet the crazies upset at #Whoopi for saying Rittenhouse is a murderer despite an acquittal have no problem with calling OJ Simpson a murderer, in spite of his acquittal. Whoopi is right.”

Some individuals are so incensed by what Goldberg said that they’ve taken to name-calling. This user referred to her as “an anti American bigot” over her comments.

Many were surprised to hear Goldberg’s comments. This individual even tagged The View‘s official Twitter page to tell them to “do better.”

While some were angered over Goldberg’s comments, others couldn’t believe the outrage. They even called those who were triggered by what she said “big mad.”

Based on these responses, it’s clear that there’s a big division when it comes to the Rittenhouse verdict. But, thanks to social media, everyone gets to share those very opinions on the verdict for the world to see.