‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Offers a Bold Reaction to the Impeachment Hearings

Meghan McCain is not enjoying herself amid the impeachment hearings going on in Washington, D.C. The View co-host took to Twitter to share her reaction to the proceedings, posting a photo of January Jones as Betty Draper in Mad Men taking a slug of an alcoholic beverage with a cigarette in her hand.

Live look at my reaction to the impeachment hearings. pic.twitter.com/yEA4DoSjf0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 20, 2019

“Live look at my reaction to the impeachment hearings,” McCain, 35, captioned the photo. She also shared the same caption with a GIF from The Hangover with Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms looking depressed in an elevator after their Las Vegas shenanigans got the best of them.

McCain has been vocal in her disdain of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, despite not being supportive of the president. Both she and The View co-host Abby Huntsman argued that the House doesn’t have enough evidence yet to impeach Trump. Specifically, McCain has argued that Democrats have been overplaying their hand politically and that Trump’s political opponents wouldn’t be able to take him down in the long run.

Live look at me watching the impeachment hearings. pic.twitter.com/50N5hMCMEH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 20, 2019

“One of the things that I pride myself in is we can’t get sucked into the Beltway in the media circles,” McCain said on Thursday’s episode. “What I saw last night on the debate stage is not going to be good enough to beat him.”

“You all are very convinced he’s crazy, he’s whatever,” McCain said to her co-hosts about Trump. “He’s always been crazy like a fox. I knew he was going to win in 2016 and I’m telling you right now if you think this impeachment hearing and everything with Sondland and the 30,000 cast of characters.”

The View was off the air a few days this week due to impeachment hearing coverage. On Tuesday, she tweeted that the show “will be back as soon as we can.”

Thursday night, Democrats wrapped their public case on impeachment following a marathon of testimony over the past two weeks into the Ukraine affair. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats will decide how to move forward with the evidence they have.

Although the overall facts of the case are well established — that Trump sought concessions from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky — members of Congress and witnesses did not agree about whether they heard Trump make a request Zelensky politely or whether Trump twisted the arm of a weaker counterpart with the expectation that his words be taken as a demand. They also did not agree whether Trump explicitly directed the aides dubbed the “three amigos” for Ukraine that they were required to submit to the tasking of his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Likewise, neither house makers nor witnesses agreed whether Trump should have pursued this police in the first place.

Pelosi insisted to reporters on Thursday that she hadn’t decided what next moves will look like. “We’ll see,” she said, as reported by NPR. “We aren’t finished yet.”