‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Blasts Wendy Williams for Making Fun of Cleft Palate

Meghan McCain is slamming Wendy Williams after the talk show host made controversial remarks about actor Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance, seemingly mocking those with cleft lips and palates. As Williams continues to face heat for her remarks, The View co-host, whose younger sister Bridget “was born with a cleft pallet,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to add her voice to discussion.

Wendy, my little sister was born with a cleft pallet. Making fun of anyone for being born with it is just gross and cruel. If anyone wants to help children born with them @operationsmile does incredible work providing cleft lip and palate repair surgeries to children worldwide. https://t.co/UBlocvpYoV — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 16, 2020

McCain’s sister, Bridget, was adopted by her parents after being brought to the United States from an orphanage in the Bangladesh to receive medical care. Over the years, Bridget underwent a number of surgeries to correct her cleft palate, with Cindy McCain soon becoming an advocate for the charity Operation Smile, according to SBS.

While discussing the Golden Globes during the Jan. 7 Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams told the audience that she finds the actor, who won a best actor Golden Globe for his Joker performance, “oddly attractive.”

“He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you,” Williams said. “And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I.”

“When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it — cleft lip, cleft palate,” she continued, using her hand to pull her top lip over her teeth. “He’s got this…I find it to be very attractive.”

The comments immediately sparked backlash, and on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Williams, in a statement shared to Twitter, apologized “to the cleft community,” revealing that The Wendy Williams Show donated to both Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association in honor of Beau Bighill, the son of Canadian football player Adam Bighill who recently had his lip repaired. Since her comments, Adam had been tweeting at Williams.

“We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery,” Williams wrote. “I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to [Operation Smile] and [American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association] and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.”