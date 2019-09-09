See Sharon Osbourne’s Post-Facelift Look Debuted on ‘The Talk’

The Talk host Sharon Osbourne recently debuted her post-facelift look on the hit daytime series, and she shared a little of what she went through during the process. Over the summer Osbourne had multiple procedures done, and when revealing the final results on The Talk, she explained, “It was five weeks today that I had my operation. I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.” Osbourne went on to tell her co-panelists, “I feel okay. Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

In a previous conversation with ET, Osbourne spoke about the changes, saying, “It’s not a new look. I mean, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I’m going and just having a refresh. Like I’ve had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Osbourne previously announced the surgery in last season of The Talk, revealing,

“My next surgery is booked. I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face. I’ll look like I used to do creams. I never took a picture to a doctor and said, ‘I want to look like Catwoman.’ I didn’t want to go that far,” she added. “I didn’t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom.”

Osbourne is not the only “new” face on The Talk this season, as 59-year-old singer/actress Marie Osmond was tapped to be a new co-host following Sara Gilbert’s exit.

Regarding how she was fitting in with the established crew, Osmond told ET, “You come in and you’re the new person and I respect them all so much, so I’m just trying to, you know, but we’ve worked together before and I love them all.”

“You know, there’s been so many fun things that we’ve done,” she added. “I would say the first time I fell in love completely was when we were doing some kind of exercise thing and Sheryl was on the floor and we just started jumping over each other.”

Osmond also opened up and revealed that her family has not restricted what they are comfortable with her talking about on the show, but added that she will always be respectful to them regarding what personal details she shares.

“I don’t believe in just airing dirty laundry to air it. I believe it has to have some kind of, you know, practical purpose or helpful reason to do it. But just to go to my life, everybody’s life is tough,” she said. “And I think that if you can do something like, we share things about if you can’t afford therapy for your children, when my son passed away, you know, one of the best things I learned was to get journals and we wrote back and forth when the kids couldn’t communicate. There’s a lot of things you learn that you can share with people. I think that’s the kind of sharing that is so beautiful at this table.”

Check local listings to find out when The Talk airs in your area.