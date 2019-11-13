‘The Talk’ Host Marie Osmond ‘Chipped off a Piece’ of Her Kneecap During Second Fall in 2 Months

The show must go on! Marie Osmond won’t miss the final shows of her 11-year Las Vegas residency with brother Donny Osmond even after she “chipped off a piece” of her knee during a fall during one of their shows at the Flamingo last week. The 60-year-old The Talk co-host opened up about her injury on the CBS daytime show, revealing that after her second fall in two months of performing the Donny and Marie show, she’s on the mend for a serious injury.

“This is the last week of shows at the Flamingo. And so for those of you that have bought tickets for that last week, I will be there,” she promised, detailing the injury that came from her fall.

“It’s underneath the kneecap, I chipped off a piece,” Osmond said. “So I probably won’t be dancing a lot but I can sing.”

After the extent of the damage was revealed, Osmond revealed her brother was willing to step up and fill in for her, but that she refused the offer.

“Donny was so sweet. He said, ‘Marie, I can handle the last week,’ and I said, ‘I think they want to see Donny and Marie,’” she recalled.

Looking back on the second fall, Osmond thought that it was most likely caused by not allowing her knee to heal fully after her September fall left her seriously bruised.

“I’m always OK, and you know, it’s just interesting that it would be so close together. I’ve never fallen before,” Osmond said. “I think maybe the knee was a little bit not as strong. I probably should have been wearing my brace. But as I made that turn my boot stuck on the floor and then I wasn’t able to turn and I just went down.”

Keeping up with her gig on The Talk and her Vegas residency hasn’t been easy, as Osmond shared a video of herself icing her knees in her dressing room for the CBS daytime show after her September fall.

Fans of the longtime performer were quick to offer her kind words as she recovered at the time.

“You are a national treasure, both you and your brother!” one wrote. “Such a constant professional. Speedy recovery to you gorgeous!!”

“Speedy Recovery! You have the BESTEST attitude & laugh,” another commented. “Absolutely beautiful even when you’re all banged up.”

