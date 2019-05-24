‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond Asking for Prayers After Newborn Granddaughter Taken to ICU

Marie Osmond asked fans to pray for her new granddaughter who was admitted to the intensive care unit after she was born Thursday.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing [Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals] [gratitude] that she is in their care,” Osmond tweeted, adding the praying hands, baby and heart emojis.

The Talk co-host, 59, did not give further details about her granddaughter’s health, but more than 700 people responded to the tweet.

Osmond has a son, Stephen James Craig, from her marriage to ex-husband Stephen Lyle Craig. She also has two children with Brian Blosil, Rachel Lauren and the late Matthew Richard. Osmond and Blosil also adopted five children.

Earlier this month, CBS named Osmond the newest co-host on The Talk, since The Conners actress Sara Gilbert left in April. Osmond has been a regular fill-in guest co-host since 2013, so it was easy for her to say yes.

“Honestly, this is like a gift,” Osmond told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we’re going to bring it.”

“I’ve been with them for over nine years, I’m come back and forth and done different shows,” Osmond said.

Osmond will be on the show full-time when it returns for its new season in September.

The new gig will also keep the entertainment legend busy after she and brother Donny Osmond end their long-running Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel on Sept. 16.

“I think I am going to enjoy this life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a chance, which will be a beautiful thing. See my grandkids and I can do other projects.”

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Osmond said becoming a grandmother is more important to her than all the awards she has won in her career.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she said in May 2016.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images