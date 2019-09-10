‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond Was ‘Shamed’ for Working a Week After Her Son’s Funeral

During her co-hosting debut on The Talk Monday, Marie Osmond opened up about painful experiences she’s had with shaming culture. The singer and dancer, who took Sara Gilbert‘s spot on the daytime talk show panel, told her fellow co-hosts about a few times she’s been affected by other people’s opinions.

“I’ve been shamed before,” Osmond, 59, said during the Season 10 premiere. “You can say what you want about me, but when they start attacking your children, or your family, or those types of things, I think this world is into too much of this shaming thing.”

She mentioned her son Michael’s death, explaining that the aftermath only made the pain of his passing that much worse. “When my son died, I chose to go to work a week after his funeral and the people were so cruel, because of me choosing to show my children they had to keep living,” she said, adding that “it hurt my children more than anything.”

Michael, one of Osmond’s eight children and one of five she adopted with second husband Brian Blosil, died by suicide in February 2010. He was 18.

Osmond told Oprah Winfrey during a 2010 interview that Michael’s death was “probably the hardest thing I’ve been through.” She addressed the tragedy in her 2013 book The Key Is Love, writing that part of her healing process was talking through her emotions.

“You cry until you can’t cry, and then you cry some more,” she wrote, adding that the moment she learned Michael had died felt like “someone had run a knife into my heart.”

Osmond said during an interview with CBS This Morning on Sunday that she’s not sure one can get “through” something like a child’s suicide.

“I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind,” she said.

She also shared that she endured a similar kind of public shaming earlier this summer after her daughter Jessica tied the knot with wife Sara. “My daughter is gay and I went to her wedding. And people were shaming me for supporting my daughter,” Osmond said on The Talk. “You should never shame anyone, especially for loving your child. Never.”

On the happy day in June, Osmond shared an Instagram photo with her daughter and new daughter-in-law. “Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion! I could not love the two of your more! Welcome to our family!” she wrote.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.