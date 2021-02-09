'The Sinner': Matt Bomer's Age, Bio and More Details

✖

Season 3 of The Sinner just arrived on Netflix, and new cast member Matt Bomer is making a big impression on viewers. Bomer entered the show as Jamie Burns, an upstanding local resident who is involved in a car crash in upstate New York, and he has quickly become a fan-favorite character.

Bomer, 43, made his television debut on the soap opera All My Children in 2000, later making his film debut in 2005's Flightplan. He had a recurring role on NBC's Chuck before scoring the lead role of Neal Caffrey in USA's White Collar, which ran from 2009-2014. He has appeared in multiple seasons of FX's American Horror Story and currently stars as Larry Trainor in the DC Universe series Doom Patrol. Bomer has also starred in a number of films including In Time, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Winter's Tale and The Nice Guys. In 2015, he won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy for his role as a closeted New York Times writer in The Normal Heart, a drama television film about the rise of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York City.

The actor has also appeared in several stage productions including the Dustin Lance Black play 8 on Broadway and at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and a revival of the Mart Crowley play The Boys in the Band on Broadway, later starring in the 2020 film adaptation of the show. He and husband Simon Halls, a publicist, married in 2011.

The Sinner is an anthology series named after Petra Hammesfahr's 1999 novel, which served as the inspiration for the first season of the show. Bill Pullman stars as Detective Harry Ambrose and is the only character to appear in each season. During Season 3, as Ambrose investigates the crash, he uncovers a much more dangerous and disturbing case behind it. In an interview with Collider, Bomer opened up about his character, sharing that he was excited to explore a new creative direction.

"As an actor, you’re always hoping for a deep dive, and you’re always hoping for a job that’s gonna make you stretch in directions that you’ve never had to stretch before," he said. "And certainly, in the case of this job, you don’t even know if you can stretch, until you get there, on the day." Bomer added that he had met show creator Derek Simonds years prior and was familiar with his working style and spoke with executive producer Jessica Biel prior to filming, so he "knew what a deep dive it was, to be a part of this show."

"Those are the multi-faceted roles and hard-working processes that you hope for, as an actor, and they don’t come along, every day," he explained. "So, when I first became involved in the project, I didn’t really know a great deal about it. I just knew that I was in really great hands with Derek and with all of the producers involved. It just evolved into this incredible world that Derek had constructed for this season. First of all, I was a fan of this show, going into it, so I thought, 'Oh, man, just don’t mess this up.' And it ended up being one of the best creative experiences that I’ve ever had."