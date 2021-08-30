Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lookalike Has Social Media Doing a Serious Double Take

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a lookalike that recently emerged on social media, and a photo of the person has fans doing a serious double-take. E! News reports that Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, has had locals reeling at his resemblance to Johnson for some time. Now, side-by-side photos of the two have gone viral and people from all over the world are commenting on how much the men look alike.

"Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" a Facebook user wrote in a comment on a photo of Johnson and Fields. Someone else joked, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?" Over on TikTok, a clip discussing the physical similarities between Johnson and Fields has racked up a lot of views. "People swear up and down it's him," an Alabama resident TikToker says in the clip. "This is insane… You cannot tell me that is not Mr. Dwayne." Scroll down to see pictures of the two men and read what people are saying online.