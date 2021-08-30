Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Lookalike Has Social Media Doing a Serious Double Take
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a lookalike that recently emerged on social media, and a photo of the person has fans doing a serious double-take. E! News reports that Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, has had locals reeling at his resemblance to Johnson for some time. Now, side-by-side photos of the two have gone viral and people from all over the world are commenting on how much the men look alike.
"Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" a Facebook user wrote in a comment on a photo of Johnson and Fields. Someone else joked, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?" Over on TikTok, a clip discussing the physical similarities between Johnson and Fields has racked up a lot of views. "People swear up and down it's him," an Alabama resident TikToker says in the clip. "This is insane… You cannot tell me that is not Mr. Dwayne." Scroll down to see pictures of the two men and read what people are saying online.
Imagine being The Rock's doppelganger.... https://t.co/agny9aHWB8— Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 30, 2021
"I refuse to believe that that isn't The Rock," a Twitter user quipped.
AL Morgan County Sheriff LT. Eric Fields. @TheRock ‘s #doppelganger 😳 pic.twitter.com/m9cRDhztOW— Keiko I.B. (@kebeino) August 26, 2021
I suspect that by now you've seen your doppelganger," someone tweeted to The Rock. "I didn't think it was possible, but I have to admit that there is an uncanny resemblance. He's a patrol officer from my home state, Alabama--Morgan County, specifically."
For a second there, I thought that *was* The Rock and you were saying the guy behind the wheel was the doppelganger. Oh, have I got news for you...— Ken Fallon (@MrKenFallon) August 24, 2021
"This guy should go play his body double for stunts bet he would make more money there," another person commented.
@TheRock Morgan City Alabama says this is your doppelganger pic.twitter.com/1XOGrgjouw— BrandiFry (@BrandiF11254990) August 24, 2021
"He bought his stunt double a new truck. Imagine what he might get this guy. I'm sure Rock will want to meet the man," a fan offered.
I’d just call him “Hobbs.” @TheRock— NYSWAGGR519 (@NYSWAGGR519) August 28, 2021
"WWE should just pay this guy 5% of what they'd pay the Rock to face Roman and nobody would know the difference," someone joked.
Well, maybe he can be part of the next Fast & Furious? 😜— Jonno 3 (@jonno_3) August 27, 2021
"If I were The Rock's doppelganger I'd totally pretend to be his secret twin brother," another Twitter user wrote.
This has to be a wind up right?— Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) August 28, 2021
That HAS to be @TheRock on the left & @UNILAD are messing?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/eo2Qoaamrk
"I can't believe this small town Alabama cop has gone so viral," one last person tweeted.