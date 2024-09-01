Daniel Platzman, the longtime drummer of the internationally acclaimed rock band Imagine Dragons, has announced his departure from the group. Platzman, who joined Imagine Dragons in 2011 during the final stages of their deal with Interscope Records, took to social media on Aug. 21 to share the news with fans. In his message, he expressed his gratitude for the incredible journey he's had with the band over the past decade.

"After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons," Platzman wrote. He continued, "I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me. Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter."

The drummer's decision to leave the band appears to be driven by his desire to pursue other creative endeavors. Platzman hinted at exciting new projects on the horizon, particularly in the realm of film scoring and composing. "I'm excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I've been hard at work on over the past few months centered on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing. I promise you'll be the first to know. Stay tuned," he revealed in his announcement.

Platzman's tenure with Imagine Dragons has been notable. Since joining the band in 2011, he has been an integral part of their meteoric rise to fame. His drumming skills have featured prominently on five of the band's six studio albums, contributing to their distinctive sound that has entertained audiences worldwide.

The band's most recent album, LOOM, released in late June, showcases their evolving musical style with tracks like "Wake Up," "Nice To Meet You," and "Eyes Closed." However, it's worth noting that Platzman is not credited on this latest release, perhaps hinting at the changing dynamics within the band that led to his departure.

Despite the significant change in lineup, there doesn't appear to be any animosity between Platzman and his former bandmates. In a show of support, Imagine Dragons' bassist and keyboardist, Ben McKee, commented on Platzman's announcement post, saying, "Love you Platz! Looking forward to making more Cat Boiz music in the future."

The impact of Platzman's departure on Imagine Dragons' future performances is unclear. The band recently delivered a crowd-pleasing set at Reading Festival 2023, which received a three-star review from NME. Critic Liberty Dunworth noted, "This is by no means a groundbreaking set from Imagine Dragons; for the most part, the performance follows the same structure as all the other shows on their ongoing 'Mercury' concert tour.

That being said, that seemed to matter not one jot during a show that was designed solely to serve their fans: mission accomplished." As of now, Imagine Dragons has not announced a replacement for Platzman.