‘The Ring’ Star Daveigh Chase Arrested for Drug Possession

Daveigh Chase, the actress who played Samara in The Ring, was arrested last month on drug possession charges.

The news just broke in a report by The Blast. The outlet learned that Chase was taken into custody on Aug. 6 in Hollywood. She was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, though there is still no word on what exactly it was. Chase spent a total of about two hours in a jail cell before she was released on $1,000 bond.

The next move for Chase is still unclear. Details on a hearing or a possible punishment were not available. In the state of California, recreational use of marijuana is legal for all adults over the age of 21, meaning that the “controlled substance” she was found with had to be something else.

Chase has had a number of run-ins with police in recent years. Early last year, she was arrested for questioning by police after they found an unresponsive man dumped outside of a Los Angeles hospital. The man passed away shortly after, but police learned that he had been with Chase just hours beforehand. They issued a warrant for the actress and questioned her about the night.

After a thorough interrogation, Chase was released without any charges. Police reportedly determined that she had nothing to do with the man’s death.

The actress had a more serious arrest in November of 2017, when she was caught allegedly driving a stolen car. She was booked at that time too, facing a felony charge of driving in a car without the owner’s consent. Chase has been off of social media since around the time of the incident

Still, while things have looked a little strange for Chase on the surface recently, she has continued to work. To this day, some of her most iconic work was done as a child. In addition to Samara, she played Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko, and as a voice actress she portrayed both Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and Chihiro in Spirited Away.

These days, she continues with a mixture of on-screen work and voice acting. In 2016, she recorded the voice for Kiwako Seto in the video game Let It Die. The same year, she appeared in two movies — Jack Goes Home and American Romance.

Chase has broken into television as well. She appeared on Big Love as Rhonda Volmer for several years, and this year she provided a voice on King of the Golden Sun.