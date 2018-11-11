‘The Ranch’ Actress Wendie Malick’s Animals Rescued From California Wildfires

Wendie Malick, an actress who currently stars in Netflix’s The Ranch, had a close call this weekend as her horses just barely escaped the wildfires devastating California.

Malick owns four horses as well as a donkey, and normally all of them are safe and sound on her property in Malibu, California. However, according to a report by the Los Angeles Informer, the animals narrowly escaped the cataclysmic Woolsey fire currently raging in Ventura County. Malick tweeted the Informer‘s article on Sunday, expressing her enormous gratitude for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which helped evacuate the steeds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My deepest gratitude to LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and Deputy Fred Gonzales for [their] help in the [Woolsey] Fire,” she wrote.

My deepest gratitude to LA County Sherriff’s Dept. and Deputy Fred Gonzales for they’re help in the Wolsey Fire… Horses and One Adorable Donkey Owned by Actress Wendie Malick Rescued from … | Los Angeles Informer //t.co/AocT0F8LUJ — Wendie Malick (@WendieMalick) November 11, 2018



Malick’s home was one of man evacuated in the last several days, as strong winds pushed the flames across California. Malibu faced many evacuations, as did Thousand Oaks, and Paradise, where 90 percent of the structures were completely levelled.

Actor Ricky Schroder reportedly flagged down Deputy Gonzalez on the Pacific Coast Highway, asking for help with Malick’s animals. Gonzalez was towing an empty horse trailer with a large truck, and he sprang into action. He took Malick’s horses to a makeshift animal shelter on the Los Angeles Pierce College campus, where many other displaced pets and livestock are currently being held.

The Woolsey fire alone has burned up 83,000 acres in California. As of Sunday morning, it is just 10 percent contained. Elsewhere, the Hill Fire is now 20 percent contained, also in Ventura County.

“This is the most destructive and devastating fire that I’ve witnessed since the 1993 fires,” said Malibu City Councilman Skylar Peak, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the Woolsey Fire may be Malibu’s worst in recent memory, Butte County is dealing with the record-breaking Camp Fire. The blaze is the worst in California history, covering 105,000 acres at last count, according to CNN. The Camp Fire has taken 23 lives, and left hundreds of thousands of Californians without homes.

Over a thousand people are estimated to be staying in various shelters around California, with others making due in hotels and motels. Some businesses have accommodated those that are displaced, and even temporarily lifted their restrictions on pets. Other celebrities have begged for help for their pets, including Beth Behr’s horse, which she posted about on Twitter.

“Desperate to get our horses out. Need trailers ASAP,” she wrote on Friday night. “Can anyone reach out here if they are in LA area and have trailers?”

Behrs ultimately got her horse out of the city with the help of a rescue trailer, but some of the other animals were stuck in the public stable she used. She continued to signal-boost ways to help online over the weekend.