‘The Ranch’ Star Danny Masterson Just Posted a Rooster Photo, and Fans Have Some Feelings

The Ranch actor Danny Masterson ran into a familiar figure during a recent trip to France.

Masteron, who Rooster Bennett on the Netflix Original Series, took to Instagram on Monday, June 18 to show off the peculiar run-in he had while in Alsace, France: a rooster statue.

“You wouldn’t believe who I bumped into in #Alsace France…..” Masterson captioned the photo, adding a series of rooster emojis.

Fans were quick to catch-on to the reference of his The Ranch character, and were even quicker to take to the comments section with their reactions, many expressing their hopes that he will return for the upcoming season of the popular series.

“BRING BACK THE ROOSTER” one fan demanded.

“Stop playing with my emotions Danny!” another wrote.

“Please come back Danny please for all your fans on The world! Come back on The Ranch,” a third fan pleaded.

“Come back to The Ranch please, without you, Colt and Abby aren’t happy with each other and everything is crazy and oh my god,” yet another pleaded their case for his return.

The humorous run-in comes just weeks after Netflix announced on June 4 that the series would be concluding with a 20-episode final season set to premiere in two parts throughout 2019 and 2020.

“After a great run, we’re closing the barn doors on The Ranch… but not just yet,” a post from the series’ official Instagram account read. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. There are still good times to be had! More details soon.”

Following the news, fans flocked to social media demanding that Masterson, who had starred in 50 episodes of the Netflix sitcom before being fired following allegations of sexual harassment, return for the final season.

Masterson himself even teased that he’d like to return, writing on Instagram, “sure do miss that guy” in reference to his former onscreen counterpart.

However, while fan support for Masterson’s return has been continually high since Netflix fired him, it is unlikely that he will be brought back for the final season. Following his firing, Netflix wrote his character off with a presumed death in a motorcycle crash.

Netflix’s final episodes will air in two parts. Part 7 will be released later in 2019, Part 8 will be released in 2020. All other seasons of the series are currently available for streaming.