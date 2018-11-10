‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Pushes for Gun Control in Wake of Thousand Oaks Shooting

Ashton Kutcher is taking up the call for gun law reform following the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, this week.

Kutcher held a birthday party at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks back in February, and was shaken to learn that this week it was the scene of a grisly massacre. He posted about the incident on Twitter, begging his followers to join him in demanding more strict gun reform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline,” Kutcher wrote on Thursday. “Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again… Gun Reform now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar and Protect the people!”

Kutcher went on to address some of the most popular arguments against gun law reform. While he was not directly conversing with his followers, it was clear that he was answering some of their retorts in public, un-threaded tweets.

“The BS rhetoric around arming more people to protect others is just that, BS!” he wrote. “Armed people got killed last night! Gun Reform now!!!”

Kutcher also wrote that he himself is a gun owner, and an experienced hunter. He assured his followers that there is a way for gun enthusiasts to go hunting, protect their homes and have fun shooting without losing so many lives to domestic terrorism.

I grew up a hunter, I worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up. No body is taking your guns!!! Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018



“Nobody is taking your gun or my gun. I can still go hunting. I can still protect my home,” he wrote. “Gun Reform Now!”

Kutcher even begged Ivanka Trump to make gun reform a priority in her capacity as a White House adviser.

. @IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim. You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018



“.@IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim,” he pointed out. “You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now!”

Later on, and perhaps in response to some followers, Kutcher got more specific. His main idea seemed to be empowering the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to perform background checks and crack down on illegal gun sales.

Beef up ATF. Prevent hostile mentally unstable people from getting guns! Support our veterans that are returning from war with resources! Gun Reform Now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018



“ATF needs to require background checks. Improve state and federal systems to vet owners and buyers,” he suggested. “Tie mental health records to purchase of fire arms. Increase funding for mental health. Focus AG (when we get one) on gun trafficking and illegal acquisition. Gun Reform now!”

Kutcher continued to address the issue in tweet after tweet. At times, he seemed to be directly addressing those who resist gun law reform on any level, while at others he seemed to be searching for commong ground.

The right to bear arms was built on the notion that we could form a militia to fight back against an unjust government. Is that realistic today? A nuclear bomb is an arm. Do you have the right to own that? Gun Reform Now!! No one is taking your guns. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 9, 2018



“The right to bear arms was built on the notion that we could form a militia to fight back against an unjust government,” he pointed out. “Is that realistic today? A nuclear bomb is an arm. Do you have the right to own that? Gun Reform Now!! No one is taking your guns.”