Beloved Sitcom Star Dies at 77: Ian Lavender Was 77

Ian Lavender, the last remaining cast member of the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, has died. Lavender, who was just 22 when he was cast in the show as Private Frank Pike, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2 at the age of 77, according to a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter) from the official Dad's Army Radio Show account. Lavender's cause of death was not disclosed.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad's Army main cast," the post read. "His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year's tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian's wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."

Born in Birmingham in 1946, per the Daily Mail and BBC, Lavender studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He was just out of drama school, and had only one other TV credit to his name, when he was cast in Dad's Army alongside comic veterans including Arthur Lowe as Captain Mainwaring, Arnold Ridley as Private Godfrey, and John Le Mesurier as Sergeant Wilson. Lavender took on the role of Private Frank Pike, the youngest member and "stupid boy" of the platoon. He starred in nine seasons of the beloved sitcom that ran from 1968 to 1977. The actor also starred in a 1971 Dad's Army spinoff movie, the 1980s radio spinoff titled It Sticks Out Half a Mile, and the 2016 movie, in which he made a cameo as Brigadier Pritchard, marking his final major role.

Outside of Dad's Army, Lavender was also well-known for his portrayal of Derek Harkinson in Eastenders from 2001 to 2005. He returned to the popular soap opera from 2017 to 2019, starring in 240 episodes overall. His other credits include roles on TV shows like Yes Minister, Cluedo, and Keeping Up Appearances, per Deadline. He also had several stage credits to his name, appearing alongside Dustin Hoffman in a production of The Merchant of Venice in the early 1970s.

Lavender was married twice, first to actor Suzanne Kerchiss from 1967 to 1976 and later to American-born Miki Hardy. The couple tied the knot in 1993 after 16 years together and after the actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which was successfully treated. He had two children.