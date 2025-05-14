‘The Office’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Suffered ‘Bad Injury’ on Disney+ Show, Gets Settlement Payout

Ralph Ineson, known for his roles in The Office, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, suffered an injury on set while filming a Disney+ series in 2021.

The injury took place while filming Willow, the sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 film of the same name. Ineson later sued Disney for the injury in 2023.

According to documents, Ineson slipped on improperly-placed foam grovel and majorly injured his shoulder while filming a fight scene where his character fights a 9-foot-tall ogre. He sued Disney for £150,000, saying his ability to take on roles “involving fighting and horse-riding” was permanently afflicted.

Now, as of last Friday, the actor successfully settled out of court with Disney.

A source told The Sun that Ineson is “happy the whole thing has been put to bed,” as there was “not much doubt he suffered a bad injury.”

Ineson’s breakout role was in the original British version of The Office, where he played Chris Finch. It launched him into stardom and he has since taken on several major roles, like Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter series, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, and Nikolai Tarakanov in HBO’s drama Chernobyl.

Ineson is also a frequent collaborator with some of Hollywood’s most beloved auteurs, having played major characters in three films from Robert Eggers and making appearances in movies from big names like Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers, and David Lowery.

His next two roles are two of his biggest yet. This summer, he will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Galactus, the villain of the upcoming superhero flick The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He will also appear in a major role in Guillermo del Toro’s big-budget reimagining of Frankenstein, set to release sometime this year.