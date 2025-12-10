‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actress Struck and Killed by Car: Wenne Alton Davis Was 60

Character actress Wenne Alton Davis has died after being struck and killed by a car in New York City. She was 60.

Davis was crossing the street in Midtown Manhattan at the intersection of Broadway and West 53rd Street when she was struck by a black Cadillac SUV. She suffered extreme head trauma and was rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was known for her small parts on recent beloved series, like Amazon Prime’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and NBC’s Blindspot and New Amsterdam. She’s also appeared in the work of acclaimed filmmakers, like when she had a role in Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen’s 2011 drama Shame, which starred Michael Fassbender.

Her close friend and next-door neighbor Edward Reynoso told the New York Daily News that the two had shared a tender moment at her home in Queens just hours before her death, saying she loved and appreciated him.

It was so weird to me, because I felt like she was saying goodbye,” he said. “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me.”

He said he knew something was wrong when he couldn’t reach her by phone.

“She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home and I didn’t receive any text or anything and I found it weird,” Reynoso said. “I was worried. I was texting her and she didn’t respond. I’m numb to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and the driver of the Cadillac that struck her has not been charged as of this moment.

“We got close because we always used to run into each other in the hallway,” he said. “We used to go out for dinner. We’re all single… She was very driven, compassionate, giving,” he said. “I will miss her smile, laugh and joie de vivre.”