‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals Weight Loss Transformation

The Goldbergs viewers got a big surprise when Season 9 of the show premiered, as it was revealed that series star Jeff Garlin recently underwent a big weight loss transformation. When the show debuted its first new episode of the season on Sept. 22, fans noticed that Garlin’s character, dad Murray Goldberg, had slimmed down quite a lot. Distractify noted one fan who took to social media to comment, “Murray is so skinny now wow.”

The outlet also pointed out that Garlin’s physical transformation journey appears to have started sometime around or before September 2020, just one year ago. At that time, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Peter Lee Thomas, wishing the workout guru a “happy birthday,” and adding, “I’m learning from a master who is filled with joy.” Notably, a scan of Garlin’s Instagram did not reveal any newer personal photos of his weight loss transformation.

Garlin has made efforts towards his health and weight loss in the past, and in 2010 he published a memoir titled My Footprint: Carrying the Weight of the World, which detailed his poor eating habits and the source thereof. “You see how much eating I do in the book,” Garlin said in an interview with The Guardian in 2011. “Reading what I was writing made me realize that I was an addict.”

The comedian then went on to share some details about his sugar addiction. “The first bite of a doughnut, the first bite of a cookie, the first lick of an ice-cream cone, I’m gone. It’s over. I’m back to my old ways,” Garlin said. “Food has had a history for me of numbing feelings. Now I do Transcendental Meditation. My goal is to be a wise man. And the only way to be a wise man is to be open to learn. I think with comedy you have to be vulnerable.”

In addition to his fight for better personal eating habits, Garlin has also spoken candidly about his other health issues, such as living with epilepsy, diabetes, attention deficit disorder, and a heart defect. He also previously suffered a stroke many years ago, just before starring in the first season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. “If you watch the first season, I am so strokey,” he told The Guardian, then noting that he would often use a golf club as a cane during scenes. “It’s funnier to walk with a golf club. But Curb was the best rehab I could have had . . . the [improvisation] alone did wonders.” The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.