'The Crown' Star Was Mocked as 'Too Fat' to Play Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy, the 21-year-old actress who portrayed a young Kate Middleton in the final season of Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown, has revealed the harsh criticism she faced from online trolls regarding her appearance. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, Bellamy shared her experience of being targeted by internet users who claimed she was "too fat" to play the role of the future Princess of Wales.

The actor, hailing from Berkshire, made her major acting debut alongside Ed McVey as Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry in the show's sixth season. Bellamy recounted how, after a long day of press interviews, she discovered a flood of negative comments about her body online. She stated, "The comments were mostly 'You're too fat to play Kate'."

This unexpected criticism provided what Bellamy described as "a glimpse into being a woman in this industry." She added, "I thought, 'OK, that's a sign to distance yourself because it doesn't mean anything'. You can't listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture."

Despite the hurtful remarks, Bellamy maintained a positive outlook, viewing the experience as an opportunity for personal growth. She said, "They're the losers for saying that. I'm living my best life over here." The actress praised her co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Princess Diana in the series, saying, "She has been so supportive. I can call her about anything."

Bellamy also reflected on her experience portraying Middleton, saying, "I've tried to put the character behind me." However, she expressed empathy for the real-life Princess of Wales in light of her recent cancer diagnosis, stating, "I so feel for her and for the family." In a video message last March, Middleton announced that she was receiving cancer treatment.

As the series progressed, praise and criticism were leveled at it. The show has received some complaints concerning its accurate depiction of historical details. The Crown covered events including Princess Diana's death and her ghost appearing to Prince Charles and the Queen afterward. Additionally, it featured Queen Elizabeth II's 2002 Golden Jubilee and Prince Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding.

Netflix has consistently defended the show, stating that it "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events." The show's final season aired in December last year, and all six seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.