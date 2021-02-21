'The Crew' Netflix: Kim Coates' Age, Bio and More Details About the 'Sons of Anarchy' Star

✖

This week, Netflix introduced fans to The Crew, and many picked out a familiar face in the form of actor Kim Coates. Coates plays Rob on the Netflix original series, but he is still best-known for other roles like Tig Trager on Sons of Anarchy. Here is what you need to know about Coates' career.

Coates is a Canadian-born actor who appears in one episode of The Crew — the second episode, "My Name's Kevin and I Care About Feelings." If he looks comfortable in a garage surrounded by tools and engine parts, you may be recognizing him as Tig from Sons of Anarchy. He was a central character in the series from 2008 to 2014. Fans of sci-fi, horror, action and other genre-fiction may recognize him from other TV shows and movies as well.

Now 62 years old, Coates was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, where he made a name for himself in local theatrical productions during college. He made the jump into TV and movies in 1986, and almost immediately gravitated towards crime drama roles. His first movie role was in The Boy in Blue, while his first TV role was in Miami Vice — both playing criminals of the week.

For many fans, Coates' best-known roles began in the early-2000s. He played Carlo in Battlefield Earth, Bennett in Resident Evil: Afterlife and Officer Rosen in Assault on Precinct 13. On the TV side, he appeared in several episodes each of Smallville, CSI: Miami and Prison Break all before landing Sons of Anarchy.

Coates has only become more prolific in recent years — especially in TV. He appeared in five episodes of the Netflix miniseries Godless, 14 episodes of Citytv's Bad Blood and three episodes of Syfy's new Van Helsing series. Last year, Coates played the character Devil Face in the new film adaptation of Fantasy Island.

The theater remains close to Coates' heart as well, although roles are obviously limited now due to the coronavirus pandemic. He last appeared on stage in 2018 in a production of Jerusalem, for which he won the Dora Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male in a Principal Role.

When he is not acting, Coates supports philanthropic pursuits like One Heart Source, a nonprofit organization that provides education and health services with the goal of ending poverty everywhere. He also participates in Rally for Kids events with The Pinball Clemons Foundation.

Coates has both Canadian and American citizenship but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. He is married with two children. According to The Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Coates remains close friends with his former Sons of Anarchy co-star Theo Rossi, his former Prison Break co-star William Fichtner and actor Kevin Costner as well. Coates is active on Twitter, and many fans keep up with him there.