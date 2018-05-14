‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Injured During Broadway Performance

A Broadway performance of the revival “The Boys in the Band” had to be cancelled on Saturday after The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons suffered an injury during the matinee performance earlier that day.

According to Page Six, Parsons tripped during the encore of the matinee performance and limped backstage while the rest of the cast took their bows.

The show’s Twitter account announced the cancellation was “due to a minor injury of a cast member.”

The injury does not seem to be too drastic, as the account also wrote that “Performances will resume Monday Night.”

Parsons, Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto, Magic Mike‘s Matt Bomer and numerous other celebrities are currently in the cast for the 50th anniversary revival of the Mart Crowley play from 1968. The show is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and runs through August 12.

Elsewhere, Parsons starred in the season finale of The Big Bang Theory on Thursday, where his character Sheldon Cooper finally tied the knot with Mayim Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler after the two being an item for years.

The episode culminated in a wedding between the two officiated by Star Wars‘ Mark Hammel. Fans were brought to tears by the emotional vows the two characters exchanged.

“I can’t imagine loving you more than I do right now. But I felt that way yesterday, and the day before yesterday, and the day before that,” Fowler said

“Is that growth linear or accelerating?” Cooper asked

“Accelerating,” she responded.

“Sheldon, I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that I’ve never been happier than I am in this moment marrying you,” she continues, as Hammel is brought to tears and Cooper is left lost for words.

“Amy… I usually know exactly what to say, but in this moment, I have no words,” he said. “I guess… I’m overwhelmed by you. In a good way, not in the elevator in a haunted mansion way.”

He continued: “Even if I can’t tell you now how I feel, I will spend my life showing you how much I love you.”

The wedding had a number of shocking moments, including silent comedian Teller speaking the Parsons family reuniting with Jerry O’Connell back as Cooper’s older brother Georgie and the show giving a heartfelt tribute to the recently deceased Stephen Hawking.

The episode raked in 15 million viewers, its largest audience since early March and the highest of the Thursday evening networks.