‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Drank Tequila, ‘Cried A Lot’ After Series Finale Wrapped

Kunal Nayyar said he’s been more emotional than he thought he’d be following the series wrap of The Big Bang Theory.

The actor told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show Friday that he’s been riding an emotional roller coaster this week.

“I don’t think there’s any word in any language ever written that could describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “I’m feeling all of it. I’m feeling sad. I’m feeling exhilarated. I’m feeling tired. I’ve cried out, I’ve laughed out, it’s all of it.”

He said that while he was “a little overwhelmed,” it all finally hit him after the final taping earlier this week.

“I had held it together pretty well,” he said. “But then the last scene we were shooting, they added a joke, and I said it and I thought I would get another chance at it because we shoot most takes twice. But no, I got it and they said, ‘All right, moving on.’ And then that was the last words I was going to say as my character.”

He continued, “As I was walking up to my trailer, with every step the realization that those were the last words I would ever say as Raj began to really sink in,” he said. “I cried. I cried a lot.”

He said the cast had a memorable wrap party — or perhaps not so memorable, depending on how much tequila was drunk.

“I’m hungover,” Nayyar joked to DeGeneres. “Drank my weight in tequila.”

He said the cast walked hand-in-hand as they prepared to tape their 279th and final episode in front of a live studio audience. Johnny Galecki emotionally told the audience that the past 12 seasons were “a dream come true.”

“You’ve been the best fans,” Galecki, 43, said.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, also expressed his gratitude to Big Bang fans, sharing a touching Instagram post earlier this week.

“Knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made,” Parsons posted on Instagram ahead of filming. “And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty