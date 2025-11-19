‘The Bear’ Star’s Real-Life Restaurant Shuts Down

The closure of one restaurant owned by an actor prominently featured in The Bear had some Toronto residents yelling “What the Fak?”

Matty Matheson, who plays Fak on FX’s hit culinary drama-comedy, opened an upscale East Coast diner titled Bar Clams in Trinity-Bellwoods, Toronto, Canada last December. Now, the restaurant has already closed.

It’s likely the restaurant closed due to its exorbitantly high prices, like the fish and chips prominently featured for $35 on its menu or a $25 rum and Coke.

The actor told Toronto Life last year that the restaurant was an ode to his heritage, saying “I want to share my love for my grandparents and the food I grew up eating in the Maritimes.”

That didn’t last long, as a Toronto dining group on Reddit noticed that the restaurant was marked as permanently closed on Google less than a year after it opened.

After the news broke, a reporter from the Toronto Star contacted the hospitality company’s director of operations, who confirmed the restaurant’s closure.

“Bar Clams has closed its doors effective Nov. 9, 2025. We extend our sincere thanks to every guest who chose to dine with us, and to the dedicated staff whose passion and hard work brought the restaurant to life,” said Keegan Ferguson in a statement.

Outside of his acting duties, Matheson currently owns four other restaurants in Toronto: Italian restaurant Rizzo’s House of Parm, burger joint Matty’s Patties, Vietnamese restaurant Cà Phê Rang, and steakhouse Prime Seafood Place.