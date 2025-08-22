One former Bachelorette contestant has tied the knot.

Rodney Mathews, who appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelorette and Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, got married this past Saturday to Arielle Hermanson at a wedding ceremony in Riverside, California.

The two gave their vows in front of 150 of their closest friends, says a report from PEOPLE, including several Bachelor franchise alums, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed, and actor Tre Hale.

It was a music-filled wedding, as Hermanson walked down the aisle to an orchestral version of Musiq Soulchild’s “So Beautiful” and one of the couple’s first dances was to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s chart-topping collab “Luther.”

The wedding was just a formality, however, as the two had already legally married at a Beverly Hills courthouse this past July.

“We so closely and personally designed our absolute perfect day and we’ve left no stone unturned,” the two said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Marriage has been a lifelong dream for both of us since we were children, so getting to have our dream wedding feels like we’ve made it!”

In a post earlier this year celebrating their one-year anniversary, Mathews shared the couple’s origin story.

“One year ago today on a random night, we met at a bar in Venice called The Whaler. Instantly we knew this was different. Thank you for letting me buy you that drink and giving me a chance. I love you Arielle Sabrina,” he wrote.

A commenter summed it up best: “When you know, you know!”