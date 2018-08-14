‘The 100’ Star Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Marie Avgeropoulos, who plays Octavia Blake on The CW’s sci-fi series The 100, was arrested in Los Angeles last week for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, TMZ reports and E! News confirms.

The 32-year-old’s boyfriend reportedly called police in the early hours of Aug. 5 from inside a car claiming that Avgeropoulos had hit him during a verbal argument. Sources told TMZ that when police arrived, the man had marks on his body so officers arrested Avgeropoulos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to the post-apocalyptic drama actress told TMZ that she was on a new medication and mixed it with wine at dinner, resulting in a “bad reaction” during the alleged altercation. Her boyfriend reportedly called police in hopes that officers would “diffuse the situation rather than arrest her,” the news outlet reported. He allegedly “begged cops not to take her away” and “even bailed her out.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, Avgeropoulos was released later that day on $50,000 bail. She was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Avgeropoulos’ boyfriend reportedly does not want to press charges, according to TMZ.

The Canadian actress, who appears to be crying in her mug shot (which you can see here), has not addressed the incident on social media. Two days after her arrest she promoted the season finale of The 100 on Instagram and has since shared a photo of herself playing the drums, on which many of her fans left comments asking about the alleged incident.

She did not attend the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, where The 100 was nominated for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show.

Avgeropoulos plays the rebellious Octavia Blake on The 100, a sci-fi show which documents the only survivors of a nuclear Armageddon. Neither the show nor the CW has addressed the arrest reports.

Photo credit: Instagram / @marieavgeropoulos