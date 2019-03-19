‘That’s So Raven’ Alum Kyle Massey Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former That’s So Raven actor Kyle Massey denied the sexual misconduct allegations he faces on Monday.

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” Massey said in a statement released to Entertainment Tonight through his attorney, Lee Hutton.

Last week, a 13-year-old girl filed a lawsuit against Massey, 27, claiming he sent her sexually explicit photos and videos. She claims they first met in 2009, when she was 4 years old, and Massey remained in contact with her as a father figure who could help her start a career in the entertainment business.

The lawsuit claims Massey spoke with the girl’s mother in December 2018 and incited her to fly to Los Angeles to help the girl get an agent. He also offered to let the girl stay with him and his girlfriend.

A few days later, Massey allegedly started sending her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” including a “Snapchat image of Massey holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads ‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.’”

The girl and her mother are suing Massey for at least $1.5 million in damages.

In his statement, Massey called the lawsuit an “extortion attempt.”

“In early 2019, the Plaintiff’s attorneys demanded $1.5 million threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply,” Massey’s statement reads. “My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth.”

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant said he hired Hutton to “guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and its spinoff, Cory in the House. He also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Life Is Ruff and recorded music for Disney’s record labels. He also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Season 11 and is the younger brother of Zoey 101 actor Christopher Massey.

More recently, Massey has appeared in two episodes of Gotham and voiced characters on Mighty Magiswords and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Massey has not appeared on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven follow-up series Raven’s Home. In the new show, Raven-Symone‘s Raven is now a single mother living with her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and their children.

Photo credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images