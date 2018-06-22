‘That ’70s Show’ Star Topher Grace Addresses Controversy Surrounding Danny Masterson

That ’70s Show star Topher Grace discussed the controversy surrounding former co-star Danny Masterson, who was fired from Netflix’s The Ranch last winter, in a May interview.

The Interstellar actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he did not personally witness Masterson sexually assaulting anyone while on the set of their show, which is why he stayed silent on the allegations and did not want to appear to defend him.

“You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” Grace said. “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

Grace starred on That ’70s Show for the first seven of eight seasons as Eric Forman, that ran from 1998 to 2006. Masterson starred as Eric’s best friend, Steven Hyde. Ashton Kutcher, who also stars on The Ranch, played Michael Kelso.

Netflix fired Masterson from The Ranch in December. He has been accused of rape by four different women, with the alleged sexual assaults stemming from the early 2000s, when Masterson was still on That ’70s Show. Netflix replaced him with Dax Shepard for future episodes.

Masterson has denied the allegations.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said in December. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Kutcher was reportedly “rocked” by Masterson’s firing, as the two are reportedly close friends. However, that rumor was later debunked by Gossip Cop.

Masterson did appear in all episodes of The Ranch Netflix released earlier this month. In the end, Masterson’s Rooster Bennett tries to escape town after his life is threatened by an ex-convict played by Josh Burrow.

After the new episodes were released, one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, told The Daily Beast Netflix should be ashamed by releasing the new episodes with Masterson.

“You don’t believe us. You rub salt in our wounds,” Bixler said. “Is Danny Masterson still co-executive producer of The Ranch? You knew you had to fire him, but you do a bunch of reshoots so you can finish our rapist’s storyline up and give him a respectable send off. And there he is on TV in the new season.”

Netflix is expected to release part six of The Ranch later this year.

Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung