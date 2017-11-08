Terry Crews Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive

Actor Terry Crews revealed he was sexually assaulted in 2016 and detailed the crime and its aftermath.

In a series of tweets written Tuesday afternoon, Crews spoke out about the crime in response to the recent sexual assault allegations levied against producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor said he was compelled to come forward in the wake of those accusations because his abuser was also a high-level Hollywood executive.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” Crews wrote. “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.”

He then went into detail about the assault, the aftermath and how it made him understand what female victims go through.

The Assault

Crews said the incident occurred at a show business function in Hollywood. While with his wife, an executive, whom he chose not to name, walked up and began to grope his genitals.

“Jumping back I said ‘What are you doing?!’ ” Crews wrote. “My wife saw everything, [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews wanted to lash out in violence afterwards, but he knew his physical stature would have possibly painted him as the aggressor in the situation.

“I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear,” he wrote. ” ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

Aftermath

Crews then contacted those who worked with the exec. The executive called him and apologized for his actions, but refused to explain why he committed the crime.

The actor, who also appeared in The Expendables and White Chicks, then decided to not pursue legal action. He was too afraid of the industry backlash that would result.

“I decided not [to] take it further [because] I didn’t want [to be] ostracized — par [for] the course when the predator has power [and] influence,” Crews wrote. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go.

“I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that,” he added.

Closing Thoughts

He then explained to his followers why many victims only come forwards when other crimes are made public.

“He knows who he is,” he wrote. “But [sometimes you have to] wait & compare notes [with] others who’ve been victimized in order [to] gain a position of strength.”

Crews then wrapped up his account by pointing out his kind of behavior isn’t limited to Hollywood, and victims need to know they aren’t alone.

“I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent,” he wrote. “But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone.

“Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless,” he finished.

