Terrence Howard’s Bonkers Emmys Red Carpet Interview Goes Viral, Stuns Social Media

Terrence Howard stunned viewers who tuned into the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night during a particularly bizarre red carpet interview. The Empire star, who recently announced he was quitting acting following the Fox series finale, attempted to explain to Los Angeles station KTLA his reasoning behind his decision.

Howard said he was "able to open up the flower of life properly" to discover 10,000 year-old secrets that even "Pythagoras was searching for," so he's leaving acting to bring those theories to the public.

"Why would I continue, you know, walking on water for tips when I've got an entire generation to teach a whole new world to?" he said.

"Everyone keeps trying to tell" him to only temporarily retire from acting, but he said he plans on ignoring that advice.

"I've spent 37 years pretending to be people so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I'm doing when I've actually made some discoveries in my own personal life with science that Pythagoras was searching for," he rambled. "I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we've been looking for for 10,000 years. Why would I continue, you know, walking on water for tips when I've got an entire generation to teach a whole new world to?

"That's a big remark. What do you intend to do?" the KTLA correspondent asked.

"Let me put it this way," Howard said. "All energy in the universe is expressed in motion. All motion is expressed in waves. All waves are curved. So where do the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found all new wave conjugations that exposed the in-between spaces that's — it's the thing that holds us all together."

He added that he'll be expanding on his theory Tuesday, when he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I'm going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force," he said. "I'm putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity and build the Milky Way galaxy without gravity."

Toward the end of the perplexing interview, Howard said that it was "interesting" that he was getting a star on the Walk of Fame despite "never [having] received an Emmy nomination for TV."

"I would think an Emmy nomination would come first," he said.

