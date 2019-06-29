Teresa Giudice Makes Controversial Statement About Sofia Vergara

Teresa Giudice is under fire after making a controversial statement about actress Sofia Vergara, TMZ reports, with the reality personality referring to the actress as a “b*tch” and saying that she should be nicer because she’s an immigrant.

Giudice was appearing at a “Housewives Reality Check” event with Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut, when she named Vergara as her “worst celebrity encounter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Teresa Giudice Discusses Her Uncertain Future With Husband Joe

In a video shared by TMZ, Giudice said she “can’t stand” the Modern Family star.

“I can’t stand her, sorry,” the 45-year-old said. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she’s an immigrant!”

Giudice, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Italy, explained that the pair met backstage at an event and some drama allegedly ensured over a photo op.

“We’re in the green room and my publicist from Bravo was like, ‘You’re going to run into Sofia so you’re going to take pictures together,’” Giudice said. ” ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care.”

More: Sofia Vergara’s Number One Strategy for Working out and Dieting Is Perfect

“She didn’t want to take a picture,” she continued. “And I was just like… ‘I didn’t even do anything.’ And I was so mad at myself because I was like, ‘B*tch, I don’t even want to take a picture with you!’ “

Giudice added that after the encounter, her makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio overheard Vergara allegedly say, “Why’d you make me take a picture with that woman?”

“Priscilla heard it and Priscilla’s freaking out,” Giudice said. “I can’t believe that b*tch said that, I can’t stand her!”

Giudice later told Us Weekly that she was “disappointed and hurt in the way” Vergara allegedly treated her.

“After the picture was taken, she said to her assistant or publicist, loud enough for me to hear, ‘Why did you make me take a picture with that woman?’ ” Giudice continued. “I found it to be very rude and condescending given the fact that I had just met her and I wasn’t the one asking for the photo. I figured that because we both shared very humble upbringings with families that emigrated to this country, she would have had more humility.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com