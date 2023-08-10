Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken into police custody Wednesday for failing to appear in court in connection to three traffic tickets, according to TMZ. Hernandez, 26, was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday just after midnight after posting $2,000 bail.

The arrest stems from a June run-in with police. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, per NBC News, deputies were conducting traffic enforcement "when they observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction." Hernandez was allegedly going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike, according court documents obtained by TMZ. Officers also "observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag." Hernandez was given a speeding ticket and officers also issued citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance. After the musician failed to appear in court for a July hearing to address the tickets, a judge issued a warrant that resulted in Wednesday night's arrest.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida for Failure to Appear in Court https://t.co/Y850fr0Zt7 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2023

The "Gotti" rapper's arrest comes just four months after he was hospitalized following an attack at a South Florida gym. Graphic video of the incident shared to social media showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked and punched him. One of the men could be heard saying, "shut the f- up." Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said the rapper tried to fight off the men, but was ultimately outnumbered. Lazzaro added that they "beat him to a pulp" before fleeing the scene. The rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries to his jaw, ribs and back, as well as cuts and bruises. Three suspects – Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Anthony Maldonado, 25, and Octavious Medina, 23 – were arrested in March on suspicion of felony battery and robbery charges.

"For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything," Hernandez later said of the attack in a video, in which he called his attackers cowards and said he was "not mad" about the "unfair" situation. "In the street there's no rules so I cant say they were wrong... I'm happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you."

The incident followed the Bushwick-born musician's release from prison in 2020. In 2019, Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges. He initially faced 47 years behind bars but was granted early release after he cooperated with law enforcement and testified against his former fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.