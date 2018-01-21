‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Posts Cryptic Tweet After Wife Catelynn Returns to Treatment

Fans are concerned about Teen Mom OG regular Tyler Baltierra after he shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday, following wife Catelynn Lowell’s return to treatment for mental health issues.

I just don’t know if I can do this anymore 😔 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 21, 2018

“I just don’t know if I can do this anymore,” Baltierra tweeted alongside a sad face emoji, igniting a slew of supportive responses from fans and followers.

Baltierra has been under a lot of stress lately as he remains a steady form of support for Lowell, who went back into treatment for a third time Wednesday, Jan. 17, to get help for her ongoing battle with depression just two and a half weeks after being released from her last round of treatment.

The MTV cast member entered a six-week treatment program in November after having suicidal thoughts, leaving Baltierra to care for their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee.

Baltierra’s followers quickly responded with messages of support.

“And that’s totally okay. If I were you, I would see if your mom or Cate’s could keep Nova for a day or 2 so you can do whatever you need to for your sanity. You have a lot on your plate but you don’t have to do it alone. Praying for you,” a fan wrote.

“Sometimes in order to save yourself, you have to step back and put yourself first. You’ve been through a lot,” another chimed in.

“Hang in there!! You’ve been through so much at such a young age and have continued to do so into your young adult years so its a given that you’d at some point become overwhelmed. It’s ok to feel that way but not for long, don’t let life get you down! You’re a fighter, remember that,” one follower tweeted.

Baltierra’s latest post is a far cry from his previous one that he shared two days earlier, where he shared a photo showing off a 26-pound weight loss.

The Teen Mom OG couple have been together since high school. Their love story has been chronicled for nearly 10 years now on MTV, first starting on 16 and Pregnant, which told the story of how they gave up their first child, Carly, for adoption. The two then moved to Teen Mom, which has seen them tie the knot and give birth to their second child, Novalee.

