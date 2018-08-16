‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Shares Fertility Concerns Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Maci Bookout may be hinting at problems with fertility as fans continue to speculate she might be pregnant.

The Teen Mom OG star has been open about her polycystic ovary syndrome on the show, and several fans thought the condition may have had a tragic, but common, side effect.

“Like [Maci Bookout] I have PCOS,” said a fan on Twitter. “For the media to keep saying she is pregnant while she could potentially be struggling with fertility etc. is disgusting [in my opinion].”

Bookout retweeted the post, which makes it seem like she related to the problem, InTouch writes.

Pregnancy rumors sparked after fans saw a photo of Bookout’s latest appearance on Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast and wondered if she might be expecting.

“Is maci shirt just big or is that belly?” one fan asked.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t think Maci looks pregnant? Could be bloated.. could be just an unflattering shirt. [I don’t know] maybe it’s just me,” added another.

“Maci is definitely glowing I always think she is beautiful when prego she has the prettiest glow,” another Teen Mom fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time she expressed frustration with fans speculating that she’s pregnant. When a fan tweeted, “So today I found out [Leah Messer] and [Maci Bookout] are pregnant … like I did last week… And last month… If the day comes Congratulations!!!!!” Bookout responded, “love this!”

Bookout already has three children: 9-year-old Bentley Edwards with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards; and Maverick, 2, and Jayde, 3, with husband Taylor McKinney.

Bookout hinted at adopting during an episode of Teen Mom OG in April after Bentley reminded her about previous plans to adopt. Viewers saw Bookout and McKinney go to an adoption agency, where they said they wanted to take in an older child who needs a good home. They hope to adopt in two to three years.

Bookout also revealed in January that she had a miscarriage in 2017.

After the most recent season of Teen Mom OG wrapped filming, Bookout took part in Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid series. While she is a big fan of the show, she only lasted one day.

“The entire process of N&A (training/attempting) did change my life,” she tweeted on June 24, after her episode aired. “My perspective & outlook is so much healthier than I could have imagined. Thanks to all who watched tonight, I hope you aren’t too disappointed, but if you are disappointed i hope ur grateful for ur couch & TV.”