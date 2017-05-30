‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Says She Cries Thinking About Ex Ryan’s Substance Abuse Problem

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout may have moved on from ex Ryan Edwards, but the reality star admitted on the latest episode of the MTV show that she still worries about him.

During the episode, Maci Bookout and costars Amber Portwood and Catelynn Baltierra traveled to Puerto Rico to celebrate Baltierra’s birthday, and Bookout opened up to the other women during the trip about how worried she is about Edwards’ substance abuse problem.

“He’s okay,” Bookout said when asked how Edwards was doing, with Portwood chiming in, “Ryan’s f—ed up.”

“I watch it, I see it, I know it,” she continued. “Where he’s at right now, when I see him, I know where he’s at and I’m like, ‘Wow, he needs some guidance.’”

The trio continued to discuss Edwards’ substance abuse problem, with Bookout admitting that she fears Edwards dying because of his problem.

“I’m just sick of cleaning up his mess,” she said. “I get tired of dealing with the s—. Just being the only one that f—ing sees everything and cares.”

“I talk to Taylor about it like, ‘I wonder if today’s going to be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from?’ ” she continued.

While Bookout is worried about Edwards, she did not that she doesn’t think the two would have ended up together even if she didn’t give birth to their son, 8-year-old Bentley.

“I don’t think Ryan and I would have ended up together no matter what. Even if we didn’t get pregnant,” she said.

