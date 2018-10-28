‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Explains Why She’d Never Reconcile With Ex Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer is fresh off her breakup with Jason Jordan and already fielding questions about a possible reunion with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The Teen Mom 2 star said recently she could not imagine herself getting back together with her baby daddy.

“No. We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she told Us Weekly. “We’re great co-parents together.”

The Life Reboot podcast host and Calvert separated in 2015 after three years of marriage and share daughter Adalynn Faith, 5. However, the exes remain close.

“You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to co-parent,” Messer added. “Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s no communication when you’re co-parenting, it will never work.”

Messer also shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 8, with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms.

News of Messer’s breakup from 40-year-old beau Jordan first broke Tuesday after six months of dating. The reality star broke her silence on Twitter sharing a quote about “protect[ing] you energy.”

“Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be,” she captioned the tweet. “Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay.”

A source told the outlet Tuesday the couple split because “it just wasn’t working. They’re just a good fit.”

The relationship was Messer’s first public romantic interest since her divorce from Calvert, opening up to Us Weekly in early October about being a more mature pairing than her previous ones.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” she said at the time, adding that Jordan’s role as a father was part of that designation. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single…he’s a good dad…he’s an all around good person.”

She also admitted recently that she was worried about showing her relationship on the MTV reality series.

“I still worry about that, but I don’t think [the network was] going to let up on the fact… Like, they wanted to put him on, which is fine. I wouldn’t want to hide any part of my life,” she said. “I try to be the most vulnerable that I can be for my fans and to share my journey with them… It’s still worrisome. You want to have somewhat of a private life, so that way there’s not any drama created around your stuff. But I’m fine it with it, as long as we’re being true to ourselves.”