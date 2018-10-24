'Teen Mom' Star Gary Shirley Makes ‘Shooting Range’ Comment, Twitter Makes Despicable Suggestion

Ever since his debut on 16 & Pregnant and subsequent appearances on Teen Mom, Gary Shirley has been an antagonizing force in the life of star Amber Portwood, a character trait that continues to this day. Recently, the reality star took to Twitter to share an update with his fans about his daily activities.

The chicks have been fed. Now about to head the the shooting range — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) May 27, 2017

After being informed about his chickens' dietary habits and that he was headed somewhere with a loaded weapon, some of Gary's Twitter followers chimed in with their suggestion of what should be his target.

@ItsGaryTime Can I suggest a target?? — Katie Turner (@MrsKTTurner) May 27, 2017

Although the message could appear vague and cryptic, the Twitter user was most likely implying that Gary use a photo of his ex Amber, especially considering the tumultuous relationship between the two.

Sadly, the remark wasn't a single opinion of a single user, as another one of Gary's followers chimed in with a similar response.

@ItsGaryTime May I suggest a photo for your target? — 🐓Chicken Nugget 🍗 (@Ch1ck3nNu443t) May 27, 2017

Shirley went so far as to retweet one of the messages, giving a passive seal of approval that it was entertaining to imply that he shoot a gun at the image of his ex, who is also the mother of his child.

Portwood and Shirley had been dating for over two years when she became pregnant with his child, giving the two media attention as stars of an episode of 16 & Pregnant. After the birth of their daughter Leah and an engagement, the relationship went sour, with Amber being arrested on charges of domestic assault.

After Amber's stint in jail for drug use, she left the facility hoping to reconnect with Gary for the good of their daughter, only to learn he had begun dating someone new.

Despite Gary's newfound love, something about his connection to Amber made him keep her hopes up that the two could reconcile, until Gary's new partner became pregnant, causing him to lose all interest in pursuing Amber.

Gary continues to appear sporadically in the Teen Mom series, most recently to confront Amber's new love about the feelings they both have for her and the best course of action to try to provide the best life possible for Leah.

