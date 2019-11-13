‘Teen Mom’ Alum David Eason Reveals How He ‘Heals’ His Soul Following Jenelle Evans Split

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason recently revealed how he “heals” his “soul,” following the news he and Jenelle Evans have split after two years together. According to In Touch, Eason posted a photo of some knives that he had been working on, telling his Instagram followers it was a form of “meditation” for himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@blackrivermetalandwood) on Nov 11, 2019 at 5:31am PST

“It heals my soul to create things. I just can’t wait to make the next one, make it better and get that much more gratification,” he wrote. The outlet noted that his post received a lot of support from fans, including one who wrote, “As cooking is my medication. I know the feeling, brother. That’s a bad a— piece you created.”While Eason’s personal page is now set to private, In Touch reports he shared the same photo on his metal and woodwork page, Black River Metal and Wood.

Eason’s post comes just roughly two weeks after Evans announced that she had left him and taken their children with her.

In her statement, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Oct 19, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

Eason has made various social media posts acknowledging Evans’ decision to leave him, but she has not posted anything since sharing her statement earlier this month.

