Jenelle Evan’s Ex Nathan Griffith Called 911 After David Eason Shot and Killed Dog

Jenelle Evan’s ex Nathan Griffith called 911 after David Eason shot and killed his wife’s dog.

According to TMZ, Griffith was concerned about his 4-year-old son, whom he shares with the Teen Mom 2 star, after hearing that Eason killed her puppy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Griffith dialed up the emergency services to ask them to do a welfare check on his son to make sure he was ok. He reportedly believed that the young boy was present in the home at the time of the killing.

The outlet also notes that Griffith was reportedly in touch with Teen Mom 2 producers and acquiring information from them during the stressful time when he was not sure what had happened.

BREAKING: This is HORRIFYING.#TeenMom2 star Jennelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly SHOT & KILLED their dog, Nugget. People who abuse animals typically don’t stop there. There’s concern for other animals and humans in the house as well.https://t.co/Nvy1vsp1V5 — PETA (@peta) May 1, 2019

Eason alleges that he killed the dog because it bit his and Evans’ 2-year-old child, Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Since the news was reported, many animal lovers have taken to social media themselves to chide Eason, and express how angry they are over his admission.

I can 1000% say that David Eason is one of the biggest assholes ever! He def is the worst man JE has ever been with.. and that says a lot! He’s nothing but an abusive POS. He abuses women and children. He kills pets! Pls lock him up!!! — Krissy (@CrisciKrissy) April 30, 2019

“How is David Eason not in f—ing jail? This man is a safety hazard to CHILDREN. He’s a liability. He is a f—ing lunatic,” one person exclaimed. “He needs mental evaluation. Not news articles about him shooting his dog. Why are the authorities giving him so much room to do the next crazy thing.”

At this time, it’s reported that both Child Protective Services and Animal Control are investigating Eason and Evans.